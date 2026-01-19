Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Yerevan highlights progress in Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations

    • 19 January, 2026
    Officials in Yerevan have welcomed positive developments in both Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations.

    Report informs via Armenian media that Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, told journalists that the processes were moving in a constructive direction.

    "Overall, I think all processes are progressing positively. We are already seeing some results, and more will follow," he said.

    Rubinyan noted that Yerevan is satisfied with the pace and outcomes of both the Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish talks, while stressing that Armenia"s core positions remain unchanged.

    "The process of normalizing relations with Türkiye and the Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue are separate, but being in the same region, they naturally interact," he added.

    He said progress with Türkiye could even boost the Armenian-Azerbaijani process. "There has been significant advancement in relations with Türkiye: the August 8 peace declaration, the partial lifting of the railway blockade, and other steps," Rubinyan noted.

    İrəvanda Azərbaycan və Türkiyə ilə münasibətlərdə irəliləyiş olduğunu düşünürlər
    В Ереване отметили прогресс в армяно-азербайджанских и армяно-турецких отношениях

