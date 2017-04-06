Yatsenyuk: Ukraine and Azerbaijan have common goals within GUAM

Kiev. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ GUAM today may become one of centers of influence.

Former prime minister of Ukraine, Chairman of Open Ukraine foundation Arseniy Yatsenyuk told correspondent of Report’s Ukraine bureau.

“Recently I was in Munich conference, where at the same panel we discussed with president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev number of important issues. Regarding GUAM, it is necessary to note the role of prime minister Vladimir Groysman who last week organized conference attended by heads of governments of GUAM countries”, A.Yatsenyuk told.

According to him, it is important to pack GUAM with practical elements, agreements in economic and first of all in humanitarian spheres.

“It is also worth to note that GUAM countries, specifically Ukraine and Azerbaijan recognize sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country”, former prime minister added.

He expressed opinion that the structure may become one of centers of influence.

“Efforts of Ukraine and Azerbaijan within given structure shows that both countries have common goals”, Yatsenyuk told, adding that activities of both countries may be mutually beneficial within GUAM.