    Yankauskas: Initialing of Azerbaijan-EU Common Aviation Area Agreement may begin in 2018

    EU Ambassador: The work on text is completed by almost 99%© Report

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ / The common aviation area agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU is expected to be initialed in the second half of January.

    Report informs, Ambassador of the EU in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters.

    "The work on the text has been completed by almost 99%, some details remain, and intensive work is underway," Jankauskas stated.

    According to him, initialing of the document can take place in the second half of January 2018.

