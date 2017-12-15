Yagub Eyyubov attends meeting of Economic Council of CIS in Moscow

© Report

Moscow. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 76th meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held in Moscow, Russia.

Russia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Azerbaijan was represented in the meeting by the first deputy prime-minister Yagub Eyyubov.

The participants of the meeting examined the interstate innovative projects and events as part of interstate program of innovative cooperation of the CIS member states till 2020 and funding issue of intellectual property rights arose as a result of implementation these projects.

The members of the Economic Council of the CIS approved the agreement to cooperate in the sphere of cleaning the electronic equipment wastes of CIS member states.

The parties also discussed determination of agreed railway tariffs and several budget, financial and organizational issues.