WTO Secretary General: Azerbaijan a country that has a worldwide value

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today the world lives in an interesting and difficult period, when people need to jointly meet the challenges.

Report informs, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization Taleb Rifai stated at the opening ceremony of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is a country that has a value in the world. Everyone can be convinced of this. Azerbaijani people is sincere, I consider the President Ilham Aliyev happy", T. Rifai said.

According to him, today people face the challenge of moving together towards peace.

"We live in an interesting and difficult period, when it is necessary to respond jointly to the challenges of terrorism, struggle for human rights, equality, difference of people and opinion", Secretary General said.

He stressed that the world is faced with the task of, first of all, ensuring issue of human rights.

"I am very glad that we have gathered here and try to show that dependence on each other exists in the world today. It is necessary to solve world problems together, we have no other way. We need to understand the responsibility to each other", T. Rifai added.