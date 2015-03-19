William Lahue: Azerbaijan, NATO relations deepening

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan - NATO relations deepening. Report informs it was said by the NATO Liaison officer to the Caucasus, Mr. William Lahue speaking at the conference NATO-Azerbaijan Relations: Prospects for cooperation after the 2014 NATO Wales Summit.

Russia demonstrated that it is a threat not only to its neighbors but also to Europe, so NATO understands the importance of strengthening cooperation with partners, said the officer-coordinator of NATO.

Speaking about the cooperation with the NATO region U. Lahue in particular said that a few days ago opened a training-evaluation center in Georgia, which also offers opportunities for Azerbaijan, which will be able to send their troops to participate in the exercise. He noted that this year, NATO will hold tactical exercises with participation of Azerbaijani and Georgian troops.

NATO spokesman added that, the professional development program will be another novelty for the region. According to him, the program is designed for the professional development of civil defense forces initially will focus on Georgia and Ukraine, but can later be applied in Azerbaijan and Armenia.