Washington Senate adopts resolution supporting Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Baku.10 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 9, 2015 the Washington State Senate passed a resolution expressing strong support to Azerbaijan and its friendship with the United States, Report informs. Co-sponsored by 25 Republican and Democratic senators (out of a total of 49), this marks the first time that the Washington Legislature has adopted a resolution on Azerbaijan.

The resolution was presented to the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev, who was present at the floor session of the Senate. Before the passage of the resolution, many Senators, both Republicans and Democrats, stood up in support of the resolution, calling Azerbaijan a rapidly developing, tolerant, secular country and an important ally of the U.S. They also highlighted the contributions of Azerbaijan to fighting international terrorism.

Passed unanimously, the resolution notes that, the people of Azerbaijan established in 1918 “the first secular democracy in the Islamic world,” and that “Azerbaijan is today a staunch ally and partner of the U.S.” It also mentions that Azerbaijan and U.S. “share a strong commitment to diversifying energy supplies, fighting terrorism, and promoting regional security”. The document further says that “possessing vast oil and gas resources, Azerbaijan contributes to the energy security of the United States and its European allies, and is a critical element of the "Southern Corridor," which will further enhance diversification of energy supplies to our European allies”.

Noting that “Azerbaijan has consolidated its sovereignty and independence, and has become one of the most rapidly developing countries in the world and the biggest United States trade partner in the South Caucasus,” the resolution also mentions that “Azerbaijan has become a major regional partner of such Washington-based companies as Boeing and Microsoft, and has signed multibillion dollar contracts that have created thousands of new American jobs in Washington”.

Expressing the support of the Washington Senate for the Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic partnership and friendship, the resolution concludes by noting that “it is critical for the U.S. to further strengthen relations with its allies, such as Azerbaijan, to advance our common interests”.