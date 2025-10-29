Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 13:05
    Regardless of size or power, every state holds equal national status on the international stage, stated Vong Sauth, Second Vice President of Cambodia's National Assembly, Report informs.

    He made the remark during an international parliamentary conference held in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis.

    Sauth emphasized that the Constitution is not merely the supreme law - it embodies everything from a nation's territorial integrity to the dignity of its people.

    Taking the opportunity, the Cambodian representative praised the bold political leadership of the President of Azerbaijan:

    "President Ilham Aliyev has restored Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, acted as a proponent of peace, and taken decisive steps toward the country's development."

    The official also addressed the risks to sovereignty in today's world: "In this context, the most effective shield against foreign interference and threats is the protection of the Constitution. Strengthening constitutional principles is the path to long-term sustainable security."

    He concluded by thanking Donald Trump for his efforts in the recent peace agreement signed between Cambodia and Thailand.

    Sauth Vong: Xarici müdaxilə və təhdidlərə qarşı ən optimal vasitə Konstitusiyanın qorunmasıdır

