Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

Report informs, the congratulatory letter reads below:

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is confidently moving along the path of social and economic development, plays an active role in addressing the important issues of regional and international agenda.

As a true friend of our country you are making a great contribution to the strengthening of mutually beneficial Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in various fields. I look forward to the continuation of friendly communication with you and work closely together for the benefit of the brotherly peoples of our countries.

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity, success and all the best to you and your family."