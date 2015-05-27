Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijani President

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on occasion of the May 28 - Republic Day. Report informs, the letter states:

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I would like sincerely to congratulate You on the National holiday - Republic Day.

Your country is making steady progress in socio-economic, scientific-technical and cultural development. There is a growing authority of Azerbaijan and in the world.

I note with satisfaction the high level of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, based on strong traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect. I am confident that together we will ensure the further expansion of constructive political dialogue, building productive cooperation in all areas. It is in the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries is in line with the strengthening of international stability and security.

I sincerely wish you, Ilham Heydar oglu, good health, prosperity and success, and all your countrymen the peace and prosperity."