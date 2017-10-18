Vitali Klitschko invites Azerbaijani business community to modernize housing fund in Kyiv

© Sputnik / STR

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko invited the Azerbaijani business community to cooperate over the modernization of the housing fund of the Ukrainian capital city.

Report informs, V. Klitschko said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev.

"We come to adopt the best experience - both in the restoration of roads and in the construction of modern infrastructure. It's good that we have friendly relations. We consider Azerbaijan as a strategic partner. In particular, a large Azerbaijani diaspora lives in Ukraine and Kyiv. Your companies are already working in the field of road construction in the capital and it is necessary to make our partnership more efficient and mutually beneficial", Klitschko said.

According to him, Kyiv needs in renewal of the housing fund and construction of new quality housing. He noted that Baku's successful experience is important in the construction of new comfortable housing and elimination of ramshackle buildings, built in the Soviet times.