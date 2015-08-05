Emir of Qatar postpones his visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Visit of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani to Azerbaijan on August 5-6, has been postponed.

Report was told in diplomatic sources, the visit postponed for an indefinite time and will be held at a convenient time.

Diplomatic sources do not disclose the reasons for the postponement of the visit: "It's all right. For some reason, the visit will take place at another time."

Regional and global issues were planned to discuss during the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Azerbaijan.

Signing of agreements in various fields was also envisaged.