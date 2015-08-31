​Visit of Iranian religious leader to Azerbaijan starts

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ An official visit of the famous religious leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Aftullahul-Uzman Sheikh Hussein Nuri Hamadani to Azerbaijan started. Report informs, the visit, which is implemented at the invitation of Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), will take place from August 31 to September 4.

The visit plans a series of meetings in Baku, Shamakhi and Ganja.

Aftullahul-Uzman Sheikh Hussein Nouri Hamadani will also visit the Alley of Martyrs and Heydar Mosque in Bibi-Heybat, and then pray in the mosque of Taza Pir.

The remaining days of the visit include a visit to Shamakhi Juma mosque, mausoleum of Nizami in Ganja, Shah Abbas mosque and Imamzadeh complex.