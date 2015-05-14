Vietnamese President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang has today arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Report informs, a guard of honor was lined up for the Vietnamese President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Truong Tan Sang and his spouse Mai Thi Hanh were welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov and other officials.