    Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Moscow

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 11:21
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Moscow

    A ceremony celebrating the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan"s Victory in the Second Karabakh War was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia, according to Report"s Russian bureau.

    The reception was attended by diplomatic representatives accredited in Moscow, military attachés, Russian and Azerbaijani figures from science, culture, and education, as well as members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

    Colonel Kanan Tahmazov, the Azerbaijani military attaché in Russia, highlighted that the Azerbaijani people had lived for over 30 years with the pain of lost lands, yet throughout this period consistently strengthened their state and army.

    Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Russia, Rahman Mustafayev, spoke about the significance of November 8 - Victory Day, noting that it symbolizes the triumph of justice and international law.

    Mustafayev also recalled that over the past five years, more than $12 billion has been allocated for the reconstruction of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, with an additional $8 billion planned for 2026–2029.

    During the event, a video presentation showcased restoration and reintegration projects in the liberated territories, and guests viewed photo displays dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War.

