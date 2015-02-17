Victoria Nuland: US very much values partnership with Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The US appreciate the partnership with Azerbaijan, which lasts more than 20 years."

Report informs, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland stated to journalists today.

She said that, the US is ready to continue this cooperation, stressing that cooperation develops in three main areas: security, economy and energy, support for democratic development.

"We had a very nice, friendly meeting with President of Azerbaijan", said V.Nuland.

Assistant US State Secretary said that during the meeting with the president they discussed the following issues: security, economic and energy security, diversification of the economy, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.

US Assistant Secretary recalled that the Baku-Ceyhan project was the first joint project in the energy sector, and expressed support for the Southern Corridor project for the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Europe. "This project is important not only for Azerbaijan, but also for other countries".

V. Nuland noted that the fight against corruption also discussed at the meeting: "Corruption is a killer of democracy", she added.

She noted that during the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation in this area.

Assistant Secretary of State said, during the meeting with the President she expressed concern about human rights situation in Azerbaijan, also noted that the parties agreed on cooperation and on importance of establishing "real structural dialogue" in this sphere.

Commenting on the issue of "color revolutions", V. Nuland stressed the importance of continuous vibrant dialogue between the authorities and civil society: "Color revolution is not necessary, when government and civil society are talking with each other", she said.