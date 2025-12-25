Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Victims of AZAL plane crash commemorated in Aktau

    Foreign policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 17:14
    Victims of AZAL plane crash commemorated in Aktau

    On December 25, a commemorative event was held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, marking the anniversary of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane.

    According to Report"s Kazakhstan bureau, the ceremony, organized by the Azerbaijani Consulate General, took place at the site of the tragedy, where the Azerbaijani plane crashed a year ago.

    Participants observed a moment of silence, laid flowers, and recited verses from the Quran.

    The event was attended by staff of the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Aktau, diplomats from Türkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, representatives of the Assembly of the Mangistau Region and the Council of Elders, faculty and students of the Sh. Yesenov Caspian University of Technology and Engineering, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and representatives of the public and media.

    Aikhan Suleymanli, the Azerbaijani Consul General in Aktau, praised the prompt response of the Kazakh side in the first hours after the crash, highlighting the coordinated work of search and rescue teams and timely medical assistance to the victims. He expressed gratitude to the Kazakh people and authorities for the support provided to Azerbaijan during this difficult time.

    During the ceremony, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora and the Council of Elders of the Assembly of Peoples of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of solidarity and mutual support among brotherly nations in times of shared trials.

    At the initiative of the Azerbaijani diaspora, a memorial ehsan was organized in honor of those who died in the crash.

