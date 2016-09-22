Vice-Speaker of Israeli Knesset: We are happy to have such an ally as Azerbaijan

Jerusalem.. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Although I didn't visit Azerbaijan, I know how Azerbaijan is important to Israel, how good the relation between two states. We are strategic partners and care about each other and support each other in international organizations.

Report informs, Vice-Speaker of Israeli Knesset Hilik Bar stated.

He added that Israel has a lot to learn and get from Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan could get and learn a lot from Israel: "I think we have a lot to learn and get from Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan could get and learn a lot from Israel. I don't know party that would be against Azerbaijan. I think all the parties from far left to far right see the relations with Azerbaijan as very important. We feel secure when we are going to Azerbaijan."

He welcomed the fact that the Jews feel safe in Azerbaijan: "I can only salute Azerbaijan for protecting Jews, that they feel secured and practise their religion. Not a lot of countries have such tolerance against Jews specifically or minorities in general. Azerbaijan proved that in dark times they protected Jews, Jewish culture and synagogues. I think that every country that do this is a strong nation. On behalf of Knesset, we appreciate Azerbaijan that they always protected Jews."