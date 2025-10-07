Uzbekistan proposes Economic Cooperation Council within Turkic bloc

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed the creation of an Economic Cooperation Council within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

Speaking at the 12th OTS Summit of Heads of State held on October 7 in Gabala, Mirziyoyev stressed that the time has come to strengthen economic collaboration among member states:

"Today, our organization cooperates across 35 sectors. Strengthening the organization remains one of our key goals. We support signing a strategic agreement on friendship and cooperation among Turkic states in the near future."

He also emphasized the importance of developing a new strategy for multilateral cooperation through 2030:

"We must focus on generating new economic opportunities in the near future."

President Mirziyoyev underlined that establishing the Economic Cooperation Council would be a crucial step, adding:

"We are ready to host its office in Tashkent."