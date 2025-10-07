Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Uzbekistan proposes Economic Cooperation Council within Turkic bloc

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 15:09
    Uzbekistan proposes Economic Cooperation Council within Turkic bloc

    Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed the creation of an Economic Cooperation Council within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

    Speaking at the 12th OTS Summit of Heads of State held on October 7 in Gabala, Mirziyoyev stressed that the time has come to strengthen economic collaboration among member states:

    "Today, our organization cooperates across 35 sectors. Strengthening the organization remains one of our key goals. We support signing a strategic agreement on friendship and cooperation among Turkic states in the near future."

    He also emphasized the importance of developing a new strategy for multilateral cooperation through 2030:

    "We must focus on generating new economic opportunities in the near future."

    President Mirziyoyev underlined that establishing the Economic Cooperation Council would be a crucial step, adding:

    "We are ready to host its office in Tashkent."

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev OTSGabalaSummit2025 Economic Cooperation Council Turkic World
    Şavkat Mirziyoyev: TDT daxilində İqtisadi Əməkdaşlıq Şurasının yaradılmasının vaxtı çatıb
    Шавкат Мирзиёев: Пришло время создать Совет экономического сотрудничества в рамках ОТГ

    Latest News

    16:40

    Decision to launch OTS+ format signed at OTS Summit

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    Anar Karimov: Azerbaijan's currency reserves reach $80B

    Finance
    16:33

    Islamic banking to launch in Azerbaijan starting next year

    Finance
    16:32

    Chamber of Commerce: German banks ready to finance more projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:25

    One of OIC Youth Forum's top 40 startups is from Azerbaijan

    ICT
    16:16

    Ambassador: Germany hopes to strengthen high-level bilateral contacts with Azerbaijan

    Business
    16:08

    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan supports development of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Uzbekistan proposes creation of industrial alliance, Turkic Green Corridors for OTS

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Proposal to establish Turkic Youth Academy in Northern Cyprus

    Other
    All News Feed