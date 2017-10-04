Uzbek president will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

© Sputnik / Алексей Дружинин

Tashkent. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to visit Azerbaijan.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev told Report’s correspondent who is on assignment in Tashkent.

“You know that last year there was a tragic event, first president of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov has passed away. We were planning for his visit. But his death set aside our plans. We presented invitation letter for president of Uzbekistan to visit Azerbaijan it was accepted with gratitude. It was told that the visit will take place this year,” said ambassador.

Commenting bilateral relations, ambassador said they are on high level.

