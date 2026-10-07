Omar Rajabli reaches World Judo Championship quarterfinals in Baku

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Azerbaijani judoka Omar Rajabli has advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Championships in Baku.

According to Report, the athlete, competing in the 81 kg weight category, defeated Uzbekistan's Murodjon Yuldoshev in the round of 16.

Rajabli will next face Serbia's Mihajlo Simin for a place in the semifinals.

The championships, taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena, will conclude on October 11.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijan's Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won a gold medal, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) claimed bronze.

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Azerbaijani judoka Omar Rajabli has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

According to Report, the 81 kg competitor defeated Arab Sibghatullah (IJF Refugee Team) in the round of 32.

Rajabli will face Murodjon Yuldoshev of Uzbekistan in the next round.

The World Championships, being held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will conclude on October 11.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won a gold medal, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) claimed bronze.