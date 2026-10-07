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    Ombudsperson: Azerbaijan addressing issue of missing persons through own efforts

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 13:01
    Ombudsperson: Azerbaijan addressing issue of missing persons through own efforts

    Azerbaijan is now addressing the issue of missing persons through its own efforts and capabilities, Sabina Aliyeva, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, told journalists, Report informs.

    Aliyeva stated that Azerbaijan's experience in searching for missing persons has become a model for many countries.

    She noted that despite repeated appeals to various international organizations regarding the fate of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis, no tangible results had been achieved.

    "Only after the Azerbaijani Army liberated the occupied territories did the process of discovering mass graves, identifying remains, and returning them to families begin. The figures presented at the 4th International Conference within the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons provide strong hope that the fate of all missing persons will be determined in the near future. The experience accumulated in Azerbaijan has already become an example for many countries. The work carried out by the Azerbaijani state in this field is now recognized by international media and used as a model," she said.

    The ombudsperson added that appeals regarding the search for missing persons had been addressed both to the Armenian side and to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

    "However, they continued to demonstrate their usual approach to this issue. Today, Azerbaijan is resolving this problem through its own strength and resources," Aliyeva stated.

    Missing persons Sabina Aliyeva Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman)
    Ombudsman: Azərbaycan itkin düşmüş şəxslər problemini də bu gün öz gücü ilə həll edir
    Омбудсмен: Азербайджан решает проблему пропавших без вести собственными силами
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