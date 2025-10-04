US official: Azerbaijan plays key role in Trans-Caspian corridor

Azerbaijan plays a decisive role in the functioning of the Trans-Caspian corridor, a senior US administration official said in a statement to Report.

The official emphasized that one of the US government's top priorities is to expand economic and trade ties with Central Asian countries, support their integration into international markets, and strengthen regional security.

"In Central Asia, Azerbaijan has very important relations with the United States. Through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, we are working to promote the Trans-Caspian corridor. What does that mean? Central Asian countries are far from global markets, making them dependent on Russia. They need alternative export routes, and their location between countries like Iraq and Afghanistan further complicates the situation," the official explained.

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and others have shown strong interest in developing the corridor, where Azerbaijan's strategic role is critical, the official said.

"A new US strategy has been drafted to enhance cooperation with Central Asian and South Caucasus countries. The Caspian Policy Center has hosted several meetings involving all Central Asian nations and Azerbaijan to discuss this initiative," the US official said.

The official also noted that regular discussions are held in Washington on the Trans-Caspian corridor. US Secretary of State Marko Rubio has personally invested efforts in advancing the project.

"He aims to strengthen US security and prosperity by helping our Central Asian partners access global markets and trade with the US and others. Some of the best initiatives and agreements are being carried out through the Trans-Caspian route, including its role as an air corridor.

"For example, during the recent Israel-Iran conflict, many airspaces were closed, forcing global air traffic to reroute over the Caspian. This underscores the corridor's vital importance to the global economy, and the US remains committed to its development," the official added.