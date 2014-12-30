 Top
    ​US Department of State: Azeri President's decision to pardon is a step in the right direction

    State Department Spokesman urges to respect fundamental freedoms in the country

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ "President Aliyev's decision today to pardon 87 individuals, including 10 considered to have been imprisoned for civic activism, is a step in the right direction", Report informs, it was stated by the US State Department Spokesman Jeff Rathke at a briefing in Washington.

    He urged to continue further work in this direction and to respect fundamental freedoms in the country.

    On December 29, the Azerbaijani President signed a decree on pardon. According to the order 87 prisoners were pardoned.

