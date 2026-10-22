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    Over 40 state firms to pay dividends to Azerbaijan's budget in 2027

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 11:03
    Over 40 state firms to pay dividends to Azerbaijan's budget in 2027

    More than 40 state-owned enterprises in Azerbaijan are expected to pay approximately 900 million manats (just over $529.4 million) in dividends to the state budget in 2027, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, Report informs.

    Babayev stressed that, in line with the President's instructions on monitoring and dividend policy, a reporting portal established for state enterprises became fully operational in February–March 2026.

    "Some 1,113 enterprises have registered on the portal and submitted 11,434 reports. As a result, we have obtained approved budget reports for nearly 950 state companies for 2026 and prepared dividend forecast reports for 885 enterprises.

    Based on this analysis, dividend payments from more than 40 enterprises to the state budget are envisaged for the first time next year. This is a clear result of both the achievements made in recent years in the management of state-owned companies and a new direction in public financial policy.

    We believe that by continuing close cooperation with state-owned enterprises during the preparation of future state and consolidated budgets, we will be able to further expand activities in this area," he said.

    Sahil Babayev state-owned enterprises Dividends
    Gələn il Azərbaycanda 40-dan çox dövlət müəssisəsi büdcəyə dividend ödəyəcək
    Почти 900 млн манатов перечислят госпредприятия Азербайджана в бюджет в 2027 году
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