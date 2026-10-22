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    Finance Minister: Azerbaijan prioritize transparency in public finance

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 11:20
    Finance Minister: Azerbaijan prioritize transparency in public finance

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance places special emphasis on transparency in the field of public finance, Minister Sahil Babayev said at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, held in Baku, Report informs.

    He mentioned that reforms in public finance, strategic goals, achievements, and challenges are discussed on a professional platform with members of the Public Council under the ministry.

    "At the same time, extensive work is being carried out to raise awareness across state institutions and to build knowledge, skills, and capacity in this area. As you know, efforts related to the professional accountant certification program, training on new electronic systems, and the preparation of a treasury guide have made it possible to clearly define the rules of engagement with institutions, which are the main beneficiaries of treasury services.

    The treasury guide has been published and distributed to all government institutions. It comprehensively outlines all permitted and prohibited treasury operations. Institutions have been informed that they should organize their activities in line with the guide, ensuring a unified set of rules for our joint work," Babayev noted.

    Sahil Babayev Ministry of Finance Digital Finance enhance transparency in public finance
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