US Ambassador: Few countries can claim centuries of multiple religions co-existing peacefully as they do here in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Few countries can claim centuries of multiple religions co-existing peacefully as they do here in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, the United States Ambassador Robert Cekuta said in his speech at Iftar dinner in Baku organized by the US the diplomatic representation in Azerbaijan.

The Caucasian Muslims Office, representatives of various religious communities in Azerbaijan, as well as MPs and others attended Iftar dinner at US Ambassador's house.

"Since arriving in Azerbaijan, I have learned about many things Azerbaijan can offer to the world. One such thing is the example of tolerance and the history of people of different religions living together and respecting each other. Few countries can claim centuries of multiple religions co-existing peacefully as they do here in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijanis should be proud of this heritage and look to share this experience as an example for others," the Ambassador said.

"But while the history of tolerance is important for showing others in the world that there is a better way, it is important, as I think we have learned as well in the United States, to work to instill this value in our youth," R.Cekuta noted.

He recalled that the US Embassy hosts Iftar dinner every year.

"Our annual U.S. Embassy Iftar binds us not only with Muslims in Azerbaijan and the United States, but also with more than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world. There are, I should note, around 2.6 million Muslims in the United States, a number which is expected to grow to 6.2 million, nearly two percent of the population, by 2030," he added.