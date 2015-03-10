US Ambassador: Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group are working hard to advance negotiation process

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ We keep the question of Azerbaijani hostages on the agenda. Report informs it was stated by US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta, commenting on the issue of hostages by the Armenian armed forces, Azerbaijani citizens Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov.

The Ambassador noted that US Assistant Secretary Victoria Nuland during her visit to Armenia also raised the issue. We believe that the release of the hostages would be really good humanitarian gesture that would help to make a step forward, said R. Cekuta.

Commenting on the question of journalists about the possibility of changing the format of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group involved in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ambassador said: On the American side, there is a trust on the OSCE Minsk Group. One of my colleagues is co-chair of the Minsk Group of the United States. I know that they work hard in order to advance the negotiation process. We are all still, committed to finding a peaceful solution, and make every effort to do so. However, the political will of the parties involved in the conflict is also necessary.