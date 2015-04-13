US Ambassador: Azerbaijan contributes to global cyber security

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan contributes to global cyber security". Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta said at the conference "National Security in the Information Age" in Baku.

"Azerbaijan turns into a regional center of communications and information technology, and the United States support the Republic in this direction," said the U.S. Ambassador, mentioning the importance of strengthening ties between two countries to provide information and cyber security.