Unveiled program of first quadrilateral meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran-Georgia foreign ministers

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host tomorrow the first quadrilateral meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran-Georgia foreign ministers with participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

It was noted that the meeting will focus on bilateral and trilateral cooperation and the strengthening regional peace, stability and security among the countries of the region on a bilateral and trilateral basis, as well as developing cooperation in economic, transport, energy, tourism, culture and other areas of mutual interest.

The sixth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey foreign ministers was held in Baku on September 6, 2017, and the fifth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers was held in Baku on December 20, 2017.