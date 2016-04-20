 Top
    ​United States Patent and Trademark Office Organizes Workshop in Baku

    The workshop is one example of how the United States supports Azerbaijan’s efforts to create a favorable business and investment climate

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Attorneys from the United States Patent and Trademark Office provided a two-day interactive trademark examination workshop in Baku on April 18-19 for participants from the State Committee for Standardizations, Metrology and Patents, Report was told in the US Embassy to Azerbaijan. 

    The workshop shared best practices for registering and protecting trademarks. Strengthening trademark protection is an important factor in encouraging entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment. 

    The workshop is one example of how the United States supports Azerbaijan’s efforts to create a favorable business and investment climate, the Embassy statement said.

