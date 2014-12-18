​UNESCO Director-General: Azerbaijan has shown itself as a reliable partner of organization

Baku. 18 December. REPORT. AZ / "Since 1992, Azerbaijan has shown itself as a reliable partner of UNESCO. The contribution of your country was one of the most important". Report informs, this was stated in the message of the Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova read out today by the representative of Genc Seiti at the fifth meeting of the National Commissions and Committees for UNESCO member states of TURKSOY in Baku.

The role of Mehriban Aliyeva in the cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO and the development of cultural ties were also stressed in the message.

The Director General thanked the Azerbaijani government for the successful implementation of a number of events in Baku on development of cultural ties, including the eighth session of the Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

"Azerbaijan - is a unique place where the different cultures of East and West meet" was stressed in the message of Irina Bokova.