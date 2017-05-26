UN thanks Azerbaijan for contributions to humanitarian assistance to Yemen

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The UN thanked Azerbaijan for contributions to humanitarian assistance to Yemen.

Report informs, Stéphane Dujarric, the UN Spokesman for the Secretary-General said at daily noon briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He thanked the member states who have fully paid their pledges in humanitarian assistance to Yemen.

Azerbaijan, Russia and US have fully paid their pledges.

S.Dujarric added that the United States made announcement of $ 77 million for the famine response.

The UN spokesman also commented on the proposal regarding cut of US funding for the UN and related agencies. In particular, it is about reducing peacekeeping budget by 90% and complete cessation of funding for individual programs and agencies of the UN system. Answering the question of a journalist, Dujarric said that the United Nations is obviously studying the draft US budget.

"You know, I think, from where we stand, I think looking at the budget, as it's proposed now, would make it simply impossible for the UN to continue all of its essential work advancing peace, development, human rights, and humanitarian assistance around the world. The budgetary process in the US is what it is. It is going through a legislative process. So we will wait to see what comes out of that legislative process".