    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 12:24
    UN ready to support AI for inclusivity and green growth in Azerbaijan

    The United Nations is ready to support Azerbaijan in making artificial intelligence a key driver of inclusivity and green development, said Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, at the "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" conference in Baku on Friday, Report informs.

    According to Andreeva, the use of AI globally is no longer in question; the key issue is how to harness it effectively.

    "At the same time, we must remain vigilant. AI should not deepen the digital divide or reinforce discrimination. It can be a powerful tool in social services, personalized education, and connecting workers with opportunities in the labor market. Success in this area will largely depend on digital literacy, inclusive policies, and empowering individuals to shape their own future," she noted.

    BMT rəsmisi: Azərbaycanda süni intellektin inkişafına dəstək göstərməyə hazırıq
    Владанка Андреева: ООН готова поддержать развитие ИИ в Азербайджане

