UN office in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Fitr
Foreign policy
- 20 March, 2026
- 10:59
The UN office in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
"Eid Mubarak! The United Nations in Azerbaijan extends its warmest wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. May this holiday bring peace, tranquility and harmony to our world," the UN office wrote on X.
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