Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    UN office in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Fitr

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 10:59
    UN office in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Fitr

    The UN office in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

    "Eid Mubarak! The United Nations in Azerbaijan extends its warmest wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. May this holiday bring peace, tranquility and harmony to our world," the UN office wrote on X.

    UN Office in Azerbaijan Eid al-Fitr Ramadan holiday
    BMT nümayəndəliyi Azərbaycan xalqını Ramazan bayramı münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Представительство ООН поздравило азербайджанский народ с праздником Рамазан

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