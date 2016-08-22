 Top
    Ukraine's ambassador to Azerbaijan takes part in annual ambassadorial meeting

    Foreign Minister spoke at the meeting and outlined the main priorities of foreign policy of the country

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Annual Meeting of the Ambassadors of Ukraine to foreign countries began in Kiev.

    Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin addressing at the meeting outlined the main priorities of foreign policy of the country.

    According to him, the priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy should be the confrontation of Russian aggression and to achieve visa-free status from the EU.

    Ambassadorial meeting also involved Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko.

