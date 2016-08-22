Ukraine's ambassador to Azerbaijan takes part in annual ambassadorial meeting

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Annual Meeting of the Ambassadors of Ukraine to foreign countries began in Kiev.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin addressing at the meeting outlined the main priorities of foreign policy of the country.

According to him, the priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy should be the confrontation of Russian aggression and to achieve visa-free status from the EU.

Ambassadorial meeting also involved Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko.