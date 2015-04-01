UAE Vice President embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has today arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Report informs, a guard of honor was arranged for the Ruler of Dubai at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was welcomed by first Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.