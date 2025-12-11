Gurban Gurbanov on Nariman Akhundzada's performance: 'I don't even know what to say'

Azerbaijan's Aghdam-based Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov has commented on the performance of striker Nariman Akhundzada, Report informs.

At the post-match press conference following the club's 4-2 defeat to Dutch Ajax in the 6th round of the UEFA Champions League, the Aghdam coach acknowledged that there has been a lot of public debate recently about the forward's performance.

"I don't even know what to say. If I express an opinion, the fans will contradict me. He could have played better, but that also applies to other players who came on later. Perhaps our excessive desire has worn us out," Gurbanov said.

He also noted the inattention of his team's players during the initial goals: "Then the opponent's skill came to the fore. Elvin Jafarguliyev should have been more attentive in the final goal they conceded. Perhaps there was fatigue at the end of the match, and we lost the pace."

According to the head coach, Qarabag had very good scoring chances.

"But we weren't able to capitalize on them. The opponent capitalized on them better than we did. I'm not entirely satisfied with the players who came on later. They could have played better. It just didn't work out today," Gurban Gurbanov added.

Qarabag lost 4-2 to Ajax in their home match at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.