UAE Deputy PM arrives in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 12:49
On November 8, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Crown Prince of Dubai, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.
According to Report, an honor guard was lined up for the high-ranking guests at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev; Deputy Minister of Defense Agil Gurbanov; and other officials.
