Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    UAE Deputy PM arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 12:49
    UAE Deputy PM arrives in Azerbaijan

    On November 8, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Crown Prince of Dubai, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

    According to Report, an honor guard was lined up for the high-ranking guests at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev; Deputy Minister of Defense Agil Gurbanov; and other officials.

    Azerbaijan UAE Victory Day Path to Victory Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
    Photo
    BƏƏ Baş nazirinin müavini Azərbaycana gəlib
    Photo
    Вице-премьер ОАЭ прибыл с визитом в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    14:28
    Photo
    Video

    Military parade dedicated to fifth anniversary of Victory taking place in Baku – LIVE - UPDATED

    Military
    14:25

    Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    Prime Minister of Pakistan: Today, I see the strong Azerbaijani people celebrating a magnificent event with great enthusiasm and patriotic passion

    Foreign policy
    14:17

    Pakistan PM: Watching skies filled with sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sight

    Foreign policy
    14:17

    Erdogan: Joint steps to be taken with Azerbaijan for effective use of BTK

    Foreign policy
    14:14

    Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace efforts

    Foreign policy
    14:04

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory Museum

    Domestic policy
    13:58

    Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:55

    President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any country

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed