TurkPA discusses creation of base for training translators

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ In addition to economic investment projects questions of culture and humanitarian cooperation have always beenin the spotlight of TurkPA.Report informs, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA) Zhandos Asanov told journalists.

According to him, at this time attention is drawn to the lack of qualified translators from one of the Turkic language to another.This is a whole branch of science, and we have yet to develop a compilation of dictionaries and textbooks, as cultural and humanitarian interchange is impossible without the availability of qualified interpreters, - said Z. Asanov. In this regard, Secretary General noted that one of the main activities of the organization is to create a base for the preparation of professional translators, development of scientific terminology, creation of a market of professional translators, data exchange channel and also TURKSOI Translators Association.