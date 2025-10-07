Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Turkmenistan to host forum for 30th year of neutrality

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 15:09
    Turkmenistan to host forum for 30th year of neutrality

    On December 12, a forum will be held in Ashgabat to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, Report informs.

    Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held on October 7 in Gabala, Berdimuhamedov invited OTS member states to participate in the forum.

    Turkmenistan Turkic World Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Türkmənistanın bitərəfliyinin 30 illiyi münasibətilə forum keçiriləcək
    По случаю 30-летия нейтралитета Туркменистана пройдет форум

    Latest News

    16:40

    Decision to launch OTS+ format signed at OTS Summit

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    Anar Karimov: Azerbaijan's currency reserves reach $80B

    Finance
    16:33

    Islamic banking to launch in Azerbaijan starting next year

    Finance
    16:32

    Chamber of Commerce: German banks ready to finance more projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:25

    One of OIC Youth Forum's top 40 startups is from Azerbaijan

    ICT
    16:16

    Ambassador: Germany hopes to strengthen high-level bilateral contacts with Azerbaijan

    Business
    16:08

    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan supports development of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Uzbekistan proposes creation of industrial alliance, Turkic Green Corridors for OTS

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Proposal to establish Turkic Youth Academy in Northern Cyprus

    Other
    All News Feed