Turkmenistan to host forum for 30th year of neutrality
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 15:09
On December 12, a forum will be held in Ashgabat to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, Report informs.
Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held on October 7 in Gabala, Berdimuhamedov invited OTS member states to participate in the forum.
