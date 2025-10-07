Türkiye's Communications Directorate denies fake news about lowered flags in Azerbaijan

Posts on some social media claiming that "on the anniversary of the genocide carried out by Israel against Gaza on October 7, flags were lowered in Azerbaijan" are false information.

According to Report, the information was released by the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of Türkiye.

It is noted that such claims are aimed at misleading the public.

"This information is part of a deliberate and systematic propaganda campaign intended to negatively affect Turkish-Azerbaijani relations and damage the reputation of brotherly Azerbaijan," the statement said.

The Directorate urged the public not to trust such unverified reports, which are intended to mislead and confuse people.