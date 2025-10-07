Türkiye proposes declaring December 15 as World Day of Turkic Language Family

Türkiye has proposed celebrating December 15 as the World Day of the Turkic Language Family.

According to Report, speaking at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan recommended presenting this initiative at the 43rd UNESCO Conference, which will begin in Samarkand on October 30.

Erdogan also stated that they would like to see Turkmenistan become a full member of the OTS in the near future.