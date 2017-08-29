 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish President's visit program to Azerbaijan named

    Baku to host the VI meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The visit program of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Azerbaijan was announced.

    Report informs citing diplomatic sources, Baku will host the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council on September 12.

    The meeting will be attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President R.T. Erdoğan. The meeting will focus on the prospects for development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas.

    Besides, Erdoğan will hold several official meetings in Baku.

    Notably, the 5th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held in Ankara on March 15, 2016.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi