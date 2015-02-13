 Top
    Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

    The prospects of bilateral cooperation will be discussed during the visit

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Azerbaijan in the last ten days of February.

    Report was told by the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Dzhoshgun.

    According to him, the exact date of the visit is being specified through diplomatic channels.The Ambassador also added that, prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of other issues of regional and international issues will be discussed during the visit.

