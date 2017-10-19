Turkish FM: One of our lawmakers supporting document against Azerbaijan in PACE confessed his mistake - EXCLUSIVE

© Report

Istanbul. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We strongly condemn the supporting the document against Azerbaijan at PACE by lawmakers of Turkey's Parliamentary Assembly Delegation Deniz Baykal, Ilhan Kesici and Ayşe Gülsün Bilgeha".

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in an interview with the Turkey bureau of the Report.

According to him, one of those lawmakers made a mistake, saying that he had voted without knowing the document was against Azerbaijan.

Çavuşoğlu said such events had happened before in PACE. He stressed that there are certain political groups in the organization, and such steps are taken under their pressure: “But these are national issues. It is important for us to show the same hatred against Azerbaijan as it is in the case of Turkey. It is not right to act with the thought "My representatives in my PACE want it like that and I will vote in the same way". If there are any problems between the two fraternal countries, we must talk and solve it. In any case, we cannot act together with the enemies of Azerbaijan. This is a very wrong step, we cannot accept and we strongly condemn it. We condemn anyone against Azerbaijan. It has been so and will be".