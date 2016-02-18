Turkish FM arrives in Baku

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Baku.

Report informs, today he will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

5th meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council was to be held on February 18, in Baku. However, on the eve President of Turkey postponed his visit to Azerbaijan in connection with the terrorist act committed in Ankara.

On February 19, Tbilisi will host a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.