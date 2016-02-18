 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish FM arrives in Baku

    Today, he will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Baku. 

    Report informs, today he will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    5th meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council was to be held on February 18, in Baku. However, on the eve President of Turkey postponed his visit to Azerbaijan in connection with the terrorist act committed in Ankara.

    On February 19, Tbilisi will host a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi