Turkish envoy: Mosque gifted to Azerbaijan by Turkmenistan reflects our ancestors' traditions

It is an ancient tradition of the Turkic peoples to revive a place they visit, according to Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun, Report informs.

He made this statement during a briefing held on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque gifted by Turkmenistan to the people of Azerbaijan in the city of Fuzuli.

Akgun noted that this week was marked by a significant event.

"The group photo of the leaders during the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala made us all proud. Our tradition is to restore and build wherever we go, to bring joy to those places. The greatest joy is creating spiritual vitality. The act of brotherly nations giving such meaningful gifts to one another truly reflects the customs of our ancestors. In this regard, Turkmenistan's gift of a mosque to Azerbaijan is highly significant. May Turkic unity and solidarity remain everlasting," the ambassador emphasized.