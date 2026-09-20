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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 15:17
    Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Azerbaijan's joy is Türkiye's joy, and its pride is Türkiye's pride, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a post on X.

    According to Report, the ministry congratulated Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.

    "We extend our warmest congratulations to our Azerbaijani Turk brothers on September 20 - Sovereignty Day.

    "With the understanding of 'One Nation, Two States,' rooted in our shared history and drawing strength from our unshakable brotherhood, we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder today and tomorrow, just as we did yesterday.

    "Long live Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood!" the post said.

    State Sovereignty Day Turkish Ministry of National Defense
    Türkiyə MMN: Can Azərbaycanın sevinci sevincimiz, qüruru qürurumuzdur
    В Минобороны Турции поздравили Азербайджан с Днем государственного суверенитета

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