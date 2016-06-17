 Top
    Co-chair of Turkish-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Joint Commission appointed

    Prime Minister Binali Yildirim signed a relevant order

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak was appointed co-chair of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Joint Commission.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim has signed a relevant order.

    Notably, co-chair of the Commission from Azerbaijan is the First Deputy Prime Minister Abid Sharifov.

    B. Albayrak also has been appointed co-chair of intergovernmental commission on trade-economic cooperation with Turkey, Algeria, China, Libya, Nigeria, Uganda and Venezuela.

